The current state programs have been criticized for their limitations, particularly the lack of local food distribution sites in 59 counties across the state. This gap means that countless children who rely on school meals during the academic year are left without adequate nutrition during the summer. By refusing to accept this federal funding, Georgia is effectively leaving money on the table that could be used to ensure no child goes hungry during the summer.

The effects of food insecurity on children are well-documented and deeply concerning. Children who experience hunger are more likely to struggle academically, falling behind their peers in reading and math. They are also at a greater risk of behavioral issues, including anxiety, hyperactivity and aggression.

Moreover, there is a clear link between food insecurity and poor health outcomes, such as traumatic brain injury or TBI, which affects the body’s endocrine system. TBI may also cause gastrointestinal problems and can be linked to obesity and diet-related conditions like Type 2 diabetes.

In contrast, children who participate in school meal programs, including summer meal programs, have better overall diet quality and consume more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and milk. These programs are not just about feeding hungry children; they are about supporting their overall well-being, helping them to succeed in school and in life.

The $138 million in federal funding now on the table could directly benefit 1.2 million children living below the poverty level in Georgia next summer. This funding would not come out of Georgia’s budget, but is already allocated in the federal budget specifically for this purpose. Accepting this funding would allow Georgia to expand its existing summer meal programs and establish new ones in underserved areas, ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

Furthermore, organizations like the National PTA continue to advocate for the importance of nutrition standards in school meals and snacks and increased access to these meals for all students, including during the summer. The National PTA recognizes that proper nutrition is essential for a child’s health, development and academic achievement. By approving this funding, Kemp would be aligning with these values and taking a concrete step toward improving the lives of Georgia’s children.

Time is running out. Kemp has to act Thursday to make this crucial decision. We urge all Georgians who care about the welfare of our children to reach out to the governor’s office and advocate for the approval of this funding. The number to call is 404-656-1776 or 1-800-436-7442. If you have a personal story about how food insecurity has affected your family or community, please share it with his office.

By coming together, we can ensure that no child in Georgia goes hungry this summer. Let’s remind the governor of his commitment to the well-being of Georgia’s children and urge him to take action that will make a real difference in their lives. This is a unique opportunity to support our children when they need it most — let’s not let it slip away.

Heather Scalzitti of Atlanta is Georgia PTA legislative chair, and Georgia native Otha E. Thornton Jr. was the 53rd National PTA president.