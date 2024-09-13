Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

In Georgia, you don’t need a permit to purchase a firearm or to carry a firearm openly or concealed. There are no restrictions on magazine capacity and no bans on assault weapon.

Recent legislative efforts to address gun safety, such as bills for safe firearm storage, gun safety incentives, red flag laws and a potential state version of “Alyssa’s Law,” have been stalled or rejected by the Republican-controlled Georgia Legislature. (Named for 2018 Parkland school shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff, Alyssa’s law requires public elementary and secondary school buildings to be equipped with a silent panic alarm connected to local law enforcement.)

Our gun violence epidemic isn’t random and cannot be attributed to mental health issues alone. The problem is the guns. Guns are the leading cause of death for U.S. and Georgia children and teens. Too many guns, in the wrong hands.

I’m not alone in this anger. Polling shows that more than half the country supports stricter gun laws. Yet, time and again, Republican lawmakers block bills and actions that could make our schools and communities safer.

In the spring of 2023, I received a message that too many parents can relate to. My son texted me at the end of the school day: “Mom, we are under a hard lockdown. The cops rushed the school with big guns.”

My heart sank. The next moments were a blur. My hands shaking, I started texting my friends to see if anyone had information: “Has anyone heard anything? What’s going on?”

Nobody had any answers, and fear was palpable.

My son texted, “I’m scared.” I was struck with the terrifying thought: If this were the last message I could send him, what would I write back? I replied simply, “I love you.” Then, after a moment of reflection, I added, “If anything happens, trust your instincts.”

But it shouldn’t be up to him to navigate such fear. It is our responsibility to protect our children.

I checked my phone for school emails but found nothing. Feeling both helpless and determined, I got in the car and drove to Hopewell Middle School in Milton. As I drove, I couldn’t help but wonder: How did we end up in a world where schools — some of the safest places on Earth — have become a site of such fear?

In the end, it turned out there was an air gun on school grounds, and the swift response from school officials and police resolved the situation without anyone being hurt. But as the tragic events at Apalachee High just days ago remind us, we might not be so fortunate the next time. Our children deserve more than just thoughts and prayers — they deserve concrete action.

We cannot continue to rely on instinct and training drills alone to protect our children from military-style weapons. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety through meaningful and effective measures.

There is so much that lawmakers can do to ensure that last week’s shooting is the last. However, history has shown us that prayers for the families and calls for action lead only to inaction. Following the shooting in Winder, Gov. Brian Kemp immediately advised restraint and cautioned against making the issue of gun violence political by discussing policy.

I contend that Kemp and his fellow Republicans are more focused on preserving their political futures than on protecting the lives of children.

I never envisioned running for office myself. But as I witness communities devastated by gun violence and see lawmakers consistently refusing to act, I feel compelled to step up. I was joined by several parents last week at a news conference to demand action from our elected officials. We are united in our grief, our fear and our outrage. My message to moms like me is this: If our elected officials will not protect our children, then I will. But it should never have come to this. It should not be up to mothers to step in where elected officials fail to act.

I often reflect on the words I told my son: “Trust your instincts.” It’s one of the most important lessons I’ve taught my children, and perhaps one they’ve taught me in return, as I’ve honed that “mother’s intuition” five times over. Deep down, we all know the right thing to do.

Debra Shigley is a lawyer, former reporter, mother of five and candidate for Georgia House District 47.