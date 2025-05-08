Meanwhile, according to recent statistics there are over 5,000 unfilled teacher positions in the state. So desperate are school systems to fill these positions they’re sometimes using substitute teachers and unqualified teachers to assume these roles, with Georgia estimated to have around 21,000 teachers who are not fully certified to teach in their assigned role.

The vacancies are no fault of the teachers who are stepping up to to fill these roles. Lawmakers are even considering legislation next year to try to bring retired teachers back into the classroom full time by luring them with a paycheck along with their retirement plan pension.

Panic buttons and teacher shortages might seem like two disparate topics, but if you dig a little deeper, there’s a correlation.

Teachers have cried out in response to the epidemic of student mental health, saying they can’t be therapists and teach at the same time. Teachers have cried out in response to the high turnover of principals, saying they can’t be administrators and teach at the same time. And teachers have cried out in response to the culture wars of DEI and other divisive issues, saying they can’t be political pawns and teach at the same time.

Now, with the onslaught of panic buttons and active shooter drills, teachers have cried out, saying they can’t be security guards and teach at the same time.

And what have many have done to respond to the unrealistic expectations placed on them? They left the profession.

According to a 2023 survey from the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, 31% of teachers stated that they are unlikely or highly unlikely to remain in the profession for another five years.

And along with them, more than 1 in 10 principals are leaving the field for professions outside of education. Principals are charged with, among other things, hiring quality teacher talent and retaining them. If the culture of the school is constantly changing through employment turnover, this directly impacts the quality of academic rigor and relationship with students, as well as the continuity of the workplace for the faculty and staff.

The teacher and principal attrition numbers increases as the socioeconomic status of the school decreases — i.e., Title I status, a higher percentage of kids on free or reduced lunch, minority rates, etc. This means the students who most desperately need school stability, grade remediation and role models are getting a lower chance at forming a stable and consistent relationship with faculty and staff.

Youth thrive when a special trait, ability or behavior is called forth by an educator. Data shows just one year with a quality teacher can change the trajectory of a life.

In their book, “I Can Learn From You,” researchers Michael Riechart and Richard Hawley explain that boys especially benefit from a teacher who relates and connects with them on an individual level. With male K-12 students lagging behind their same-age female peers across the country, schools have seen boys struggle to maintain grade-point averages.

However, the biggest predictor of success — ranking above any classroom variable — is their personal relationship with their teacher. When a teacher combines subject mastery with personal connection, students can’t help but succeed.

According to Educator Pay Data 2025 released by the National Education Association, Georgia teachers are making an average starting salary of $43,654. This is almost $20,000 under what the minimum living wage is for the most affordable area in metro Atlanta.

Georgia ranks 39th in the nation for average teacher starting salary. Kemp has increased teacher pay by $2,000 in 2023, $2,000 in 2024 and again by $2,500 in 2025.

And yet, inflation rates nullified all of these raises before a penny hit their bank account.

I’m sure teachers will receive the panic buttons from the governor in the same manner as they receive the gift cards, sticky handmade Crayola pictures and wilted flowers from their adoring students: full of grace and appreciation.

You see they’re not in it for the Forbes salary or the accolades or even the highest level of safety technology. Though they certainly deserve every single one of these.

They are a uniquely gracious cohort. But don’t mistake their graciousness for ignorance.

Our education system is desperately crying out for the attention it deserves. To continue to attract the brightest minds in our community to the field of education, we must pay them a wage to warrant them living in the community in which they serve and keep them safe, all the while giving them a workload appropriate to their training.

The silver lining is that the number of teachers and principals leaving the field has leveled off since the all-time high turnover rate during the pandemic, however the rates are still too high within the public school system.

What if the pilot of the plane quit and a co-pilot took over in 1 out of 10 flights, mirroring the principal turnover rate? An exaggerated metaphor, but unsettling all the same.

So here’s a thank you to the teachers and principals who are committed to landing the plane. You’ve almost made it to the end of another school year, and we applaud you — you who are passionate about your subject matter and your students and show up to inspire, connect and wrangle.

To the tenured principals who mentor, encourage and manage the learning community, thank you. A job well done — A+ — for all who are hanging in there till that bell rings.

Our community is better because of you, and we are committed to giving you what you have earned, beginning with the utmost respect.

Beth Collums is an Atlanta-based writer with a background as a child and family therapist. She focuses on the intersection of mental health, relationships and education.