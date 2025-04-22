The study revealed two areas of bipartisan common ground. First, most parents want public policy benefiting young people and families.

Nationwide, 83% of all parents say they believe the federal government should prioritize policies that benefit kids and youth. Majorities across both major political parties agree: 88% of Republicans, 83% of Democrats, and 75% of independents. At a time when political divides seem too broad to broach, too vast to bridge, we have an initiative that spans our differences; parents want the best for the younger generation as driven through government policy.

So what is the key method to better the lives of young people according to this nationwide survey of parents? (Drumroll with Steve Harvey on a hot mic) “Survey says”… better education.

The report revealed the vast majority of parents from both political perspectives say the key to improving the lives of America’s children is policy initiatives focusing on education, with two top educational priorities; 86% say improving K-12 public schools and 82% stating that free preschool education for children would better the lives of the younger generation.

The methods of these goals will be very different across party lines, but the sentiment is irrefutable.

The second key bipartisan commonality revealed in the study: Parents feel like their voice is unheard by their respective political representatives.

The method of how these policies are formed seems to be the largest hindrance of bringing this common desire to fruition as 61% of parents in the survey reported they don’t believe their voice is being heard in the government regarding federal policy, and 60% of respondents feel unheard even within their local government’s policymaking.

This distrust of government is ironically a resounding unifying commonality of parents on both the right and left. A majority of parents from both political perspectives are crying foul on their representatives.

If feeling unheard and voiceless is the common thread among parents, then this begs the question, who are the politicians listening to and advocating for if not their constituents? The sentiment reveals that politicians even at the local level might be speaking for their own self-interests and extremities in their party’s platforms more than they are the majority opinions of constituents.

Elected officials are vying for Insta moments, viral quotes and party loyalty instead of enduring (and most likely boring) political compromise for the better of the next generation. A study out of Cambridge suggests politicians are actually rewarded for playing dirty.

This paints a bleak picture of a crisis of democracy, even at the hyperlocal level. Politicians gone rogue — it’s Club La Vela Panama City Beach spring break but instead of regrettable tattoos and piercings it’s education legislation and family policy. Will dissolving the U.S. Department of Education better states’ educational outcomes or be the death knell of the K-12 public education establishment? Or how about paying government funds to a select small group of parents to leave their local public school system? Could these ideas be in line with too many Fireballs at the Foam Room party or education policy genius? Is divestment key to family success?

Before you feel self-righteous about your own party affiliation being on higher ground than the other, take a look at the numbers again, the research reveals “across party identification, parents believe that their voices do not matter.”

In the clinical setting it’s often said that it isn’t the presence of conflict that destroys relationships, it’s the method of resolution and moving forward. What do you do when you feel unheard? Scream louder and raise the emotion or shut down and stonewall your partner? If conflict is not worked through it creates distance, which ultimately will destroy progress. Starting from common ground is the first step and recognizing commonality is critical.

Before you think this is a simple problem to solve with scheduling more community input sessions, try going to a local school board meeting. It’s reality TV show material. This process is not easy, it’s incredibly complex with high emotions and educated opinions from all perspectives.

Caregivers and parents have other common concerns, too, as reflected in the research: financial aid for their kids to attend college, affording a safe family home, urgent social media regulation and funds toward mental health services. Education isn’t the only silver bullet. There is no single silver bullet. It is, though, one of many.

Who has time to delve into political minutia when parenting is a full-time job in and of itself? Parents as a whole are often an exhausted and selfless cohort, with the Department of Health and Human Services stating parents experience high levels of stress compared to other adults, with up to 22% more rates of feeling “completely overwhelmed by stress.” More burdened with care of dependents, their concerns are not only for their own health and wellness but the future of their kids, as well.

The little things can go a long way. Parents need to exercise their voice in organizing and supporting bipartisan groups for family policy and education initiatives.

Writing emails, calling offices of elected officials and doing the boring stuff of civic engagement they can make themselves heard. The government does the humdrum activities of across-the-aisle compromise when people step up and do the mundane duties of citizenship locally. And if that’s not heeded by the elected? Speak through the ballot box to oust your representative and maybe even run for office yourself.

Either way, parents need to start speaking up and coming together. We have more in common to fight for than we realize and more to lose than we would like to admit.

Beth Collums is an Atlanta-based writer with a background as a child and family therapist. She focuses on the intersection of mental health, relationships and education.