Georgia school chief tarnishes legacy with AP African American Studies chaos

However, Woods’ abrupt decision to not recommend the course just days before the new school year left many districts scrambling for resources. Some were forced to replace it with a less rigorous state version, depriving students of a college-level curriculum and the benefits it provides. This was compounded by Woods’ incoherent justifications for the decision, which only fueled confusion and frustration, even drawing criticism from Gov. Brian Kemp and state representatives Will Wade and Matt Reeves — three high-profile Republicans who condemned this wrongheaded and arguably racist action. In the coming days, I hope more political and community leaders alike will likewise speak out, as I’d like to believe Woods is an outlier in this case.

It’s important to address the claim that this action was not racially motivated. As an African American educator, former state legislator and parent, I can unequivocally say that such a decision intersects with both racial and historical biases. The denial of a course that affirms the identities and experiences of African American students stands in stark contrast to the AP courses offered for other ethnic groups. If other Southern states can offer this course, why not Georgia?

Woods initially argued that the course violated the divisive concepts law (House Bill 1084). However, this law clearly exempts AP, International Baccalaureate and other advanced courses. Wade, who authored the divisive concepts law, did not object to the course and publicly criticized Woods’ decision.

This raises a critical question: Did Woods even read the law he claims to uphold?

Our state educates almost 1.8 million students, the majority of whom are Black and brown. Denying these students the opportunity to study African American experiences sends a troubling message. The recent reversal, driven by political pressure rather than a genuine commitment to educational equity, does not undo the damage caused.

Both Republicans and Democrats must stand against such blatant educational inequities. We need to reaffirm our commitment to teaching the full spectrum of American history, including African American experiences. The reversal of Woods’ decision, while necessary, is not enough. We must push for the immediate approval and inclusion of the AP African American Studies course in the state-approved catalog. The state board must act swiftly to issue a course code, signaling a true dedication to supporting all students and embracing their histories.

History is made every day. Whether it’s the nomination of our first African American and Indian American candidate from a major party for president, or a state official’s refusal to fairly educate students on the African American experience, history is being recorded. We must demonstrate that we value justice and truth, ensuring our decisions reflect the commitment we have to future generations. The legacy we leave depends on how we respond today.

Alisha Thomas Searcy is president of the Southern Region for Education Reform Now and Democrats for Education Reform. The first African American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives from Cobb County, she served six terms. She is also a former superintendent of a public charter school network and the 2022 Democratic nominee for state school superintendent.