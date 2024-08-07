Georgia school chief now says he will recognize AP African American Studies

“I am appreciative of the bipartisan, multiracial coalition of state and local leaders, school officials, parents, students and journalists who voiced opposition to Superintendent Woods’ ill conceived notion that teaching AP African American history would violate state law,” said DeKalb CEO and historian Michael Thurmond. “Proud to be a Georgian.”

Here is Woods’ statement in full:

Over the past several weeks, I have sought guidance and clarity regarding the extent to which Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and dual enrollment courses within the K-12 school system intersect with O.C.G.A. § 20-1-11, the divisive concepts legislation.

Late yesterday afternoon, the sponsor of this legislation shared with my office a response letter he received from the Attorney General’s Office. This communication from the Attorney General’s Office completed the clarification process surrounding the adoption and instructional expectation for all AP, IB, and dual enrollment courses and curriculum. It has been determined that this law shall not restrict local school systems from adopting any AP, IB, or dual enrollment course. Each such course will be exempted from the provisions of the divisive concepts legislation, so long as these courses are implemented “in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”

Thus, any such course developed by its controlling entity will be automatically adopted within the state-approved course catalog. It will not have to receive a recommendation from either the State School Superintendent of Georgia or the Georgia State Board of Education. It will also not require a vote to approve or deny adoption into the state-approved course catalog.

As I have said, I will follow the law. In compliance with this opinion, the AP African American Studies course will be added to the state-funded course catalog effective immediately.

In light of this exemption, the following disclaimer will be added to all AP courses in the state course catalog:

Advanced Placement (AP) courses and their instructional frameworks and curriculum are solely owned and endorsed by the College Board. The contents of these courses have not been reviewed or approved by the Georgia Department of Education. As with any curriculum, school districts should use a process for reviewing, approving, and adopting AP courses and instructional frameworks that engages students, parents, educators, and community stakeholders. Curricula and training should abide by state and local policies, including House Bill 1084 — which requires that the curriculum of exempted AP courses be implemented in a professionally and academically appropriate manner and without espousing personal political beliefs.”