Clark Atlanta professor: How we can do more to better support HBCUs

Legitimacy, in this context, goes beyond meeting the standards of mainstream academia. It requires a commitment and steadfast belief that Black colleges are first choice institutions and are foundational for the intellectual, economic and cultural development of Black communities. In an age when Black youth face overwhelming social and economic pressures, Black colleges should not only exist to be relevant in today’s discourse but also to be beacons of excellence — places where our children can find professors who will set them on paths to success, as they have done for generations.

As a parent and educator, I have experienced the immense weight of college selection firsthand. For Black families, this decision is not just about geography, affordability or ranking; it’s about choosing an environment where students will find mentors, role models and opportunities uniquely tailored to their success. Black colleges, with their deep commitment to nurturing Black students, offer exactly that.

I remember my own journey through HBCUs, where professors like Raphael Lewis and Mack H. Jones profoundly shaped my academic and professional life. These professors did more than deliver lectures, they invested in my future, challenging me to think critically, inspired me to become a scholar activist and pursue my goals without concern of the white gaze. This tradition of liberatory teaching, mentorship and personal investment is what makes Black colleges legitimate, not merely relevant.

But why is legitimacy more important than relevance? Relevance is an ephemeral concept. Something is relevant today but may not be tomorrow. Legitimacy, on the other hand, speaks to the foundational role HBCUs play in shaping the minds, values and futures of Black students. It recognizes these institutions were never simply stopgaps or temporary solutions to racial segregation. Instead, they are integral to the future of Black education and, by extension, Black communities across the nation.

By focusing on legitimizing Black colleges, we assert that these institutions should not be compared to predominantly white institutions, PWIs, to justify their existence. They stand on their own merit as centers of academic excellence and community uplift.

In the ongoing debate over whether HBCUs are still relevant, we lose sight of the real issue: our institutions have always been, and continue to be, legitimate spaces for Black intellectual growth. In a world that often undermines Black excellence, HBCUs continue to strive to be sanctuaries of safe space where students can be just a student and not a Black student. They are where Black students find the one professor who will guide them not just through their academic journey, but through life. My own daughter’s decision to attend Howard University was rooted in this understanding that she would not only receive a degree, but also find professors and peers who would inspire and challenge her.

Therefore, Black communities can legitimize Black colleges by enrolling their children, working at them, creating pathways between HBCUs for undergraduate and graduate studies and actively supporting alumni engagement and giving. In supporting Black colleges, we are choosing legitimacy over the fleeting notion of relevance. We are choosing to invest in institutions that have consistently uplifted Black students and communities and will continue to do so for generations to come.

In conclusion, as we look toward the future of Black education, we must prioritize legitimizing HBCUs over validating their relevance. By doing so, we ensure these institutions remain powerful engines of social and economic mobility for Black students. In “Black, Not Historically Black,” I make the case that sending our children to Black colleges is about far more than seeking relevancy, it is about securing their success and in turn, the success of our communities.

Joseph L. Jones is an associate professor of political science at Clark Atlanta University and executive director of the W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy.