Albany State presidential search shows need for greater accountability

With the presidential search now concluded, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Robert Scott, who was approved Monday by the Board of Regents as Albany State’s president. He brings a breadth of experience spanning research, higher education and corporate leadership. We eagerly anticipate how his vision, expertise and strategic leadership will be applied to address the distinctive opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for ASU. Here are a few.

Lack of transparency and community involvement

While we acknowledge the inherent complexities of a presidential selection process, it is deeply troubling that this search was marred by the lack of transparency and insufficient engagement from key stakeholders: ASU’s students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader Albany community. These constituencies deserved more than a peripheral role in a decision of such profound consequence for the future of our institution.

The Board of Regents should uphold the highest standards of openness, inclusivity and consistency in its governance processes. However, the lack of transparency in this search process raises significant concerns. We are aware of five highly qualified candidates who, in confidence, disclosed that they were not even granted an interview, calling into question the fairness and breadth of consideration given during the selection. This lack of openness compromised the validity of the search committee process. Regrettably, this search was shrouded in secrecy, which fostered frustration and eroded trust among ASU’s diverse stakeholders. Furthermore, it was particularly disappointing that our national alumni association president, Sharmagne Goff, seemed to not be privy to insights regarding the presidential search.

Expectations for ASU’s future

As ASU embarks on this new era, it is imperative that its leadership prioritizes academic excellence, student success and institutional advancement. The university’s future hinges on a holistic strategy that strengthens student retention and graduation rates, expands degree offerings and fortifies financial sustainability. The future of ASU depends on President Scott being a visionary, transformative and strategic leader capable of executing the necessary tasks in these crucial areas.

Enhancing graduation and retention rates: Scott must elevate ASU’s graduation and retention rates by strengthening faculty collaborations, bolstering student support and instituting robust mentorship programs. A well-integrated academic and social support system will be key to students’ academic journey completion.

Expanding and innovating degree offerings: ASU’s future depends on modernizing its academic programs to meet emerging workforce demands. The new president must advance STEM, health care and education disciplines, introduce doctoral programs and forge strategic industry partnerships to enhance career-readiness and global competitiveness.

Strengthening financial sustainability and endowment growth: A solid financial foundation is vital to ASU. The president must expand the endowment, diversify revenue and cultivate philanthropic partnerships to secure ASU’s long-term excellence and competitiveness.

Going forward

With Scott at the helm, ASU stands on the precipice of a transformative era. As we navigate this transition, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to growth, inclusivity and academic distinction. ASU has the potential to emerge as a regional powerhouse in workforce development, research and a premier historically Black university, preparing students to excel in an ever-evolving global landscape. As dedicated alumni and stakeholders, we will continue to hold leadership accountable, advocate for greater transparency and engagement, and ensure that ASU remains a beacon of excellence for generations to come.

Xavier M. Jones is the chairman of the ASU Alumni Presidential Task Force, which includes Sue Polite-Williams, Joycia Ricks, Renaldo Blocker, Antonio Daniels and the Rev. Keith Hammond.