Former Spelman official in line to become Albany State’s next president

Albany State University should soon have a new president after the University System of Georgia named a lone finalist for the position Monday.
A monthslong search process has resulted in the selection of Robert Scott, president of research and development at The Kraft Heinz Company. A former associate dean at Boston College and at Spelman College, his most recent experience is from the business world where before joining Kraft Heinz he served in leadership positions at Abbott Nutrition and The Coca-Cola Company.
“He has a unique blend of academic and industry acumen, traits that will nurture Albany State’s vital role as a regional workforce leader while celebrating its importance as a premier HBCU in Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a press release announcing the news.
Scott has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Norfolk State University, where he went on to serve as a biology professor. He also has a PhD in biology from Georgia Tech. In his current role at Kraft Heinz, Scott is responsible for a $120 million operating budget, “to drive innovation, organizational effectiveness and lead transformational initiatives within the company,” according to the press release.
Some ASU community members have been concerned the Albany State presidential search would not be rigorous and result in an underqualified finalist. Lawrence Drake has served as interim president since July when he replaced Marion Ross Fedrick, who now serves as executive vice president at Georgia State University.
Scott’s mix of experience in higher education and business appears to have been attractive to the presidential search committee. Former Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, who chaired the committee, said that background will be key in his new role at ASU, which is one of three public historically Black colleges in Georgia and serves as an economic engine for the area.
“His commitment to student success and to collaboration with faculty, staff, alumni and the community positions him to lead effectively from Day One,” Holmes said in a written statement. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to Albany, where his leadership will drive economic growth and continue to build the region’s modern, adaptive and globally competitive workforce.”
Scott is a first-generation graduate and referred to himself as a “long-standing advocate” for HBCUs.
“Our ability to thrive as a university depends on how well we align the needs of our students, industries, government and the broader community. We will seek partnerships and prioritize programs that bring real value to our students, our faculty and the region we serve,” said Scott.
The board still has to vote at a future meeting to officially grant Scott the position. State law requires that vote cannot happen any sooner than five days from naming a finalist.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Georgia scientists ask Kemp, Carr to oppose research funding cuts
Scientists say President Trump's proposed medical research funding cuts would endanger patients and delay new lifesaving studies.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.