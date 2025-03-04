Former Spelman official in line to become Albany State’s next president

Scott has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Norfolk State University, where he went on to serve as a biology professor. He also has a PhD in biology from Georgia Tech. In his current role at Kraft Heinz, Scott is responsible for a $120 million operating budget, “to drive innovation, organizational effectiveness and lead transformational initiatives within the company,” according to the press release.

Some ASU community members have been concerned the Albany State presidential search would not be rigorous and result in an underqualified finalist. Lawrence Drake has served as interim president since July when he replaced Marion Ross Fedrick, who now serves as executive vice president at Georgia State University.

Explore Albany State alumni say HBCU getting bad deal in presidential search

Scott’s mix of experience in higher education and business appears to have been attractive to the presidential search committee. Former Regent Bárbara Rivera Holmes, who chaired the committee, said that background will be key in his new role at ASU, which is one of three public historically Black colleges in Georgia and serves as an economic engine for the area.

“His commitment to student success and to collaboration with faculty, staff, alumni and the community positions him to lead effectively from Day One,” Holmes said in a written statement. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Scott to Albany, where his leadership will drive economic growth and continue to build the region’s modern, adaptive and globally competitive workforce.”

Scott is a first-generation graduate and referred to himself as a “long-standing advocate” for HBCUs.

“Our ability to thrive as a university depends on how well we align the needs of our students, industries, government and the broader community. We will seek partnerships and prioritize programs that bring real value to our students, our faculty and the region we serve,” said Scott.

The board still has to vote at a future meeting to officially grant Scott the position. State law requires that vote cannot happen any sooner than five days from naming a finalist.