Two years of COVID classrooms: Has Georgia learned anything lasting?

AJC reporters talked to harried Fulton parents who said the sudden closings created havoc with their jobs. Like the rest of the state, however, those parents expected the closings to be temporary, even after Gov. Brian Kemp advised increasingly worried Georgians a week later, “If you feel it is prudent, you should consider closing day cares, schools and school districts as early as tomorrow through the next two weeks.”

Those two weeks turned into two years in which the most common theme became loss. Georgia saw a terrible loss of lives, with about 30,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. Health losses linger for the estimated 160,000 to 480,000 Georgians who may have long-haul COVID-19 in which at least one symptom persists.