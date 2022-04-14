Opinion: Protect and increase recess in Georgia schools

This is an everyday occurrence in our classrooms. Students in Georgia have little social time to create meaningful relationships with friends. There are many convincing arguments that support extended recess, including that it fosters learning.

Over the last several years, recess has become shorter and shorter nationwide. Students are sitting at desks longer than they ever have before. Our classrooms are filled with students from all over the world, whose parents are often surprised to learn that recess is much shorter in America than in other countries.

Other cultures understand the need for mental breaks and time with friends. Finland, one of the top performing school systems in the world, provides 15 minutes of recess for every hour that children are in the classroom.

The United States has one of the shortest averages for recess in the world. Georgia now has no law that limits teachers from taking recess away. In the wake of COVID-19, the need is greater than ever for the mental health benefits and the building of connections with classmates that recess provides.

Many students with behavior challenges lose recess continuously. Students with disabilities, such as ADHD, often have their recess shortened or taken away. Pediatricians also stress the importance of recess, noting children learn negotiation, cooperation, sharing, and problem solving as well as coping skills, such as perseverance and self-control.

Recess allows students to create friendships that are important to their social and emotional development. Classrooms have recess together at one time, which allows time for meaningful relationships to be built. But this is a challenge in such a limited amount of time.

Limited recess does not align with higher achievement levels. In fact, it does just the opposite. Instead, extended recess shows that students produce higher levels of learning because they’re more attentive and better able to perform cognitively after a break and physical play.

Students should not be allowed to have recess taken away as a punishment for unfinished work or behaviors. Recess is a necessity for our students to enhance development, form friendships and learn lifelong skills. Recess should be longer and never allowed to be taken away.

We need to recognize that learning is not just done in a classroom. Recess can be engaging and full of learning opportunities. Let’s bring longer recess into our schools.