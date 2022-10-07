Georgia’s technical college system gets $15 million for jobs program

The Technical College System of Georgia announced this week it received the funding from the U.S. Department of Labor. The state’s 19 Local Workforce Development Areas can apply for a portion of the grant to help workers in their counties or regions pay for training courses or programs through a technical college or other approved provider.

The initiative will focus on teaching the skills needed for good-paying jobs in high-demand industries such as healthcare, logistics, information technology, transportation, distribution and advanced manufacturing.