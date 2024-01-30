Georgia State University to help train and retain metro Atlanta teachers

Explore Gwinnett schools to provide employees with retention bonuses

Participants in the program must make a commitment with their district to remain there for a certain number of years.

“Our partnership with Georgia State University is extremely important because it is creating growth opportunities in teaching for various audiences, which in turn supports retaining staff,” Cathy Harden, Gwinnett’s chief human resources officer, said in a news release.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

The project is initially slated to last for three years and support 270 teachers, “who already work in these districts and who have demonstrated a commitment to a career in education,” GSU stated. “(The project) will reinforce the state’s teacher workforce and give Georgia students a quality education from well-prepared educators.”

Laura May, associate dean of the college of education and the pathways project director, said the program is designed to be accessible for a working paraprofessional or teacher. She said GSU is proud to support education within metro Atlanta, noting that 95% of teacher education alumni stay in the area.

The program is funded by GSU, each participating district, state and federal grants and the Goizueta Foundation. The funding will cover tuition and fees for participants. May said they will only have to pay for books.

She also said she’s hopeful to expand the project and work with more districts.

Educators interested in the program can contact their human resources staff for information about applying. The deadline to apply is March 5. Those selected for the program will begin coursework in May, Angela Turk, a spokeswoman in GSU’s College of Education and Human Development, said.