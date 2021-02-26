Georgia professors not included with teachers on vaccination list

Kemp said in response to a question during a news conference to announce the expansion of the vaccination groups that he had a few reasons for not adding professors and other college employees to the list at this point.

“From our perspective, college and university employees are dealing with an older population. They have a lot of different options per the University System for the way they handle their classes, social distancing. With early care learning, if a parent doesn’t have a place to drop their child, they can’t go to work. And that does not allow them to protect their livelihood, care for their family and that’s why we included these early care teachers and staff,” Kemp said.