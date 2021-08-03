Georgia offering new awards for early education teachers of the year

The top six finalists (two from each category) will each receive $500.

The winner in each category will receive an additional $3,000 plus $2,000 for a classroom makeover.

The winners will also be awarded up to $2,500 for their schools to cover travel costs and stipends for substitute teachers who fill in for them while they do their duty as Georgia’s Early Childhood Educator of the Year.

The Early Childhood Educator of the Year program is similar to the state’s Pre-K Teachers of the Year program, which began in the 2016-2017 school year.