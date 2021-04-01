Georgia lawmakers target ‘learning pods,’ other school issues in passed bills

The bills were among the piles of legislative paper pushed across the finish line Wednesday before this year’s General Assembly session came to an end. They go next to Gov. Brian Kemp, who will decide whether they become law.

The voting ended yearslong debate about home-schooled students when lawmakers passed Senate Bill 42. The legislation, similar to bills introduced in prior years, would require their neighborhood schools to let them try out for the football team, the school musical or other extracurricular activities. In exchange, they would have to take at least one course at the school. Another bill affecting students at home was born of the pandemic: Senate Bill 246, dubbed the “learning pod protection act,” prohibits regulation of homes and other informal places where parents send their kids to work and play together, whether before or after school or to attend classes online.