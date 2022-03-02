Georgia lawmakers hear plan to aid low-income college students

Leaders at several Georgia colleges and universities have created programs in recent years to address need-based aid, saying many students drop out of school because they can’t afford to pay a small portion of their tuition. Georgia State University, for example, created retention grants several years ago to fill tuition gaps. University officials say more than 86% of grant recipients have gone on to graduate, most within two semesters.

Emory, the state’s largest private university, last month announced a program to provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program.

Several groups, such as the Metro Atlanta Chamber, spoke in support of the bill. Some asked if the legislation could be expanded to students at private universities and for students encountering financial hardships earlier in their academic careers. Martin said his initial goal was to support students close to completing college.

“We don’t want people swimming in the English Channel to be 10 feet from the shore and not make it,” he said.