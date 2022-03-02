Georgia lawmakers hear plan to aid low-income college students

The chair of the state House of Representatives’ Higher Education Committee made his pitch Wednesday to the group for legislation that would provide financial aid up to $2,500 to some undergraduate college students in Georgia who can’t pay their tuition.
House Bill 1435, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, is the latest attempt by Georgia lawmakers to provide a more robust need-based aid program for students attending the state’s public colleges and universities. Georgia is one of only two states that lacks broad need-based financial aid, experts say.
The bill proposes aid for students who have completed at least 80% of the credit requirements toward their degree or certificates. The Georgia Student Finance Commission would determine income eligibility. Martin believes the legislation could initially help about 4,000 students.
“This is a full and firm commitment … to making college more affordable and available to all across Georgia,” Martin told the committee.
The percentage of Georgia students from low-income households has increased in recent years. More than 55% of Georgia college graduates carry debt, and of those who do, the average debt burden is $28,081, according to a Georgia Budget & Policy Institute fact sheet.
Leaders at several Georgia colleges and universities have created programs in recent years to address need-based aid, saying many students drop out of school because they can’t afford to pay a small portion of their tuition. Georgia State University, for example, created retention grants several years ago to fill tuition gaps. University officials say more than 86% of grant recipients have gone on to graduate, most within two semesters.
Emory, the state’s largest private university, last month announced a program to provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households and eliminate its need-based loan program.
Several groups, such as the Metro Atlanta Chamber, spoke in support of the bill. Some asked if the legislation could be expanded to students at private universities and for students encountering financial hardships earlier in their academic careers. Martin said his initial goal was to support students close to completing college.
“We don’t want people swimming in the English Channel to be 10 feet from the shore and not make it,” he said.
