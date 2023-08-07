Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

If you know someone heading to college or returning for the fall semester – or if your daily commute takes through college traffic – here are the starting dates for fall semester 2023 at colleges near metro Atlanta
Aug. 9: First day of classes for the fall 2023 semester at University of West Georgia
Aug. 12: Clayton State University
Aug. 14: Chattahoochee Technical College; Georgia Gwinnett College; Georgia Southern University; Gwinnett Technical College; Kennesaw State University: Morris Brown College
Aug. 16: Clark Atlanta University; Spelman College; University of Georgia
Aug 17: Morehouse College
Aug. 21: Berry College; Georgia College & State University; Georgia Perimeter College; Georgia Tech
Aug. 22: Mercer University
Aug. 23: Emory University; Agnes Scott
Aug. 28: Oglethorpe University
Sept. 11: SCAD Atlanta
Reporting by Kenneth Musisi. Curated by Brian O’Shea
