Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

If you know someone heading to college or returning for the fall semester – or if your daily commute takes through college traffic – here are the starting dates for fall semester 2023 at colleges near metro Atlanta

Aug. 9: First day of classes for the fall 2023 semester at University of West Georgia

Aug. 12: Clayton State University

Aug. 14: Chattahoochee Technical College; Georgia Gwinnett College; Georgia Southern University; Gwinnett Technical College; Kennesaw State University: Morris Brown College

Aug. 16: Clark Atlanta University; Spelman College; University of Georgia

Aug 17: Morehouse College

Aug. 21: Berry College; Georgia College & State University; Georgia Perimeter College; Georgia Tech

Aug. 22: Mercer University

Aug. 23: Emory University; Agnes Scott

Aug. 28: Oglethorpe University

Sept. 11: SCAD Atlanta

Reporting by Kenneth Musisi. Curated by Brian O’Shea