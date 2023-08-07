BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE | Enhanced Level 3 risk of severe weather this evening

Georgia colleges and universities – when do fall 2023 classes begin?

Education
By AJC Staff
12 minutes ago
X

If you know someone heading to college or returning for the fall semester – or if your daily commute takes through college traffic – here are the starting dates for fall semester 2023 at colleges near metro Atlanta

Aug. 9: First day of classes for the fall 2023 semester at University of West Georgia

Aug. 12: Clayton State University

Aug. 14: Chattahoochee Technical College; Georgia Gwinnett College; Georgia Southern University; Gwinnett Technical College; Kennesaw State University: Morris Brown College

Aug. 16: Clark Atlanta University; Spelman College; University of Georgia

Aug 17: Morehouse College

Aug. 21: Berry College; Georgia College & State University; Georgia Perimeter College; Georgia Tech

Aug. 22: Mercer University

Aug. 23: Emory University; Agnes Scott

Aug. 28: Oglethorpe University

Sept. 11: SCAD Atlanta

ExploreFollow the Campus Roundup and more higher education news from the AJC education team
ExploreWhen does school start for public schools in metro Atlanta?

Reporting by Kenneth Musisi. Curated by Brian O’Shea

About the Author

AJC Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Kemp scoffs at DA lawsuit: ‘We’re on the right side of that issue’5h ago

WEATHER UPDATE
Enhanced Level 3 risk of severe weather this evening
37m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE
Service suspended at Garnett MARTA station after person killed by train
27m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia man convicted of lying to become U.S. citizen
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Georgia man convicted of lying to become U.S. citizen
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Timing of possible Trump indictment by Fulton DA still uncertain
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb schools hope to replenish teacher pipeline with training programs
Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August
DeKalb schools to open with new weapons detection, crisis alert systems
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top