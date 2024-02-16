Morehouse School of Medicine eyes potential Chattanooga campus

Roughly 50-100 medical and physician assistant students from the Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine — where the majority of students are Black or African American — have completed elective rotations at CHI Memorial since August 2021, according to Dr. Veronica Mallett, system senior vice president of CommonSpirit’s More in Common Alliance.

Credit: Olivia Ross Credit: Olivia Ross

“We are exploring the possibility of doing not just undergraduate medical education, or medical school and PA school, but residency training,” Mallett said during an event at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. “And that residency training really does help to cement this impact, because we know that a very high percentage — over 80% — of residents stay where they train.”

Students must complete at least four of their core rotations on-site for the program to qualify as a regional medical campus.

“CHI, as our hospital partner, may not have all the rotations, so we’re also looking to partner with other hospital systems in the area so that they don’t have to leave Chattanooga in order to do those rotations,” Mallett said in an interview following the event.

While CHI Memorial was the first hospital to join the alliance, the Morehouse School of Medicine has partnered with several other CommonSpirit hospitals across the U.S. in hopes of boosting its number of medical students from 110 to 225.

“In order to get to 225, we have to set up these regional medical campuses, of which Chattanooga will be one, because we don’t have enough clinical training opportunities in Atlanta in order to have that many students train,” Mallett said, noting the college of medicine has other programs aimed at creating pathways for more Black and underrepresented students to attend medical school.

One of those includes a partnership with Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy, she said.

Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press Credit: Chattanooga Times Free Press

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Chattanooga Times Free Press, which serves readers in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. Visit them at timesfreepress.com or on Twitter @TimesFreePress.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.