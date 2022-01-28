Georgia bill proposes longer jail time for hazing college students

Hazing is a criminal misdemeanor under Georgia law, punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Caption Max Gruver died in a fraternity hazing incident in 2017 at Louisiana State University. Credit: WSB-TV Credit: WSB-TV Caption Max Gruver died in a fraternity hazing incident in 2017 at Louisiana State University. Credit: WSB-TV Credit: WSB-TV

About 5% of college students say they’ve been hazed, according to some statistics. Most hazing incidents consist of students pressuring classmates — particularly those hoping to join a fraternity or sorority or on an athletics team — into excessive drinking or submitting themselves to physical abuse.

Gruver, who was seeking to join a campus fraternity, consumed 32 ounces of 190-proof alcohol as part of a drinking game conducted by some fraternity members. None of the fraternity members aided Gruver when he fell ill or called 911. One fraternity member was convicted of negligent homicide, and two others pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing.