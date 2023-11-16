Fulton students awarded scholarships to help with college costs

Fulton County Schools honored eight middle school students with $10,000 college scholarships this week.

The statewide need-based college aid program, called Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH), was launched in 2012. It was piloted by a handful of school districts but is now available in all Georgia school systems.

Students have to apply for the program and submit academic and community recommendations. They are interviewed by a selection committee. The chosen eighth grade honorees have to commit to good attendance and behavior, maintain a 2.5 grade-point average in core classes and graduate from high school. The students are paired with mentors and academic coaches to help them meet those goals.