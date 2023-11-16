Fulton students awarded scholarships to help with college costs

Credit: Fulton County Schools

Credit: Fulton County Schools

Fulton County Schools honored eight middle school students with $10,000 college scholarships this week.

The statewide need-based college aid program, called Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH), was launched in 2012. It was piloted by a handful of school districts but is now available in all Georgia school systems.

Students have to apply for the program and submit academic and community recommendations. They are interviewed by a selection committee. The chosen eighth grade honorees have to commit to good attendance and behavior, maintain a 2.5 grade-point average in core classes and graduate from high school. The students are paired with mentors and academic coaches to help them meet those goals.

The scholarship is stackable, meaning it can be combined with other forms of financial aid, including Georgia’s merit-based HOPE program. The aid is accepted at any HOPE-eligible school, some of which will match or double match the amount of the REACH scholarship.

Some state officials have touted the program as Georgia’s answer to a need-based college scholarship program, meaning it targets students from low-income homes. However, some education advocates have urged lawmakers to develop a larger need-based plan since REACH isn’t available to every student and HOPE doesn’t take a family’s income into account. REACH has served more than 4,000 students since it began in 2012, according to the program’s website.

Fulton’s 2023 REACH scholars

Abjen Bouraleh, Elkins Pointe Middle School

Farrah Brown, Hopewell Middle School

Olivia Connolly, Hopewell Middle School

William Edgar, Taylor Road Middle School

Raul Hernandez-Juarez, Sandy Springs Middle School

Londyn Rosemond, Renaissance Middle School

Eloiza Sierra, Paul D. West Middle School

Alaya Wright, McNair Middle School

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

