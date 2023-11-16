Fulton students awarded scholarships to help with college costs

Fulton County Schools honored eight middle school students with $10,000 college scholarships this week.
The statewide need-based college aid program, called Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH), was launched in 2012. It was piloted by a handful of school districts but is now available in all Georgia school systems.
Students have to apply for the program and submit academic and community recommendations. They are interviewed by a selection committee. The chosen eighth grade honorees have to commit to good attendance and behavior, maintain a 2.5 grade-point average in core classes and graduate from high school. The students are paired with mentors and academic coaches to help them meet those goals.
The scholarship is stackable, meaning it can be combined with other forms of financial aid, including Georgia’s merit-based HOPE program. The aid is accepted at any HOPE-eligible school, some of which will match or double match the amount of the REACH scholarship.
Some state officials have touted the program as Georgia’s answer to a need-based college scholarship program, meaning it targets students from low-income homes. However, some education advocates have urged lawmakers to develop a larger need-based plan since REACH isn’t available to every student and HOPE doesn’t take a family’s income into account. REACH has served more than 4,000 students since it began in 2012, according to the program’s website.
Fulton’s 2023 REACH scholars
Abjen Bouraleh, Elkins Pointe Middle School
Farrah Brown, Hopewell Middle School
Olivia Connolly, Hopewell Middle School
William Edgar, Taylor Road Middle School
Raul Hernandez-Juarez, Sandy Springs Middle School
Londyn Rosemond, Renaissance Middle School
Eloiza Sierra, Paul D. West Middle School
Alaya Wright, McNair Middle School
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News