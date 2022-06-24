Fulton schools is seeking to hire 700 support employees

That number includes 250 bus drivers, 175 paraprofessionals, and 150 food service workers. The district is also hiring dozens of custodians, campus security associates and school police officers and maintenance workers.

Most positions come with hiring incentives. New bus drivers and food service workers can get a hiring bonus of $1,000. Custodians can get a hiring bonus of $800 or $500, depending on where they are hired. Full-time paraprofessionals can get hiring bonuses of up to $3,500.