Fulton schools is seeking to hire 700 support employees

The Fulton County School District has about 700 job openings for support staff, the district said in advance of a Saturday hiring fair.
That number includes 250 bus drivers, 175 paraprofessionals, and 150 food service workers. The district is also hiring dozens of custodians, campus security associates and school police officers and maintenance workers.
Most positions come with hiring incentives. New bus drivers and food service workers can get a hiring bonus of $1,000. Custodians can get a hiring bonus of $800 or $500, depending on where they are hired. Full-time paraprofessionals can get hiring bonuses of up to $3,500.
Metro Atlanta districts have been offering similar incentives in an effort to hire support staff workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gwinnett schools hired more teachers this year, but struggled to staff substitutes and paraprofessionals. Cobb schools offered multiple retention bonuses to bus drivers and food service workers.
Fulton County Schools hosted a job fair earlier this month to hire more than 400 teachers.
Last year, the district had almost 11,000 full-time employees.
The job fair is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at North Springs High School, 7447 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs. Interested applicants can register on the district’s website.
