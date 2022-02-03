Cobb school bus drivers, monitors to receive another $1,200 bonus

The Cobb County School District announced a $1,200 retention bonus for current bus drivers and monitors.
This is the second retention bonus for bus drivers and monitors in the state’s second-largest district. It previously issued $1,200 in December to drivers and monitors who were employed by Sept. 24, 2021.
The second bonus will be issued in May to drivers and monitors employed as of the announcement on Feb. 1, according to a district news release. Drivers and monitors hired by Feb. 28 will receive $1,000 in May.
“Our bus drivers and monitors are the reason 70% of our students make it to school every day,” Chief Operations Officer Marc Smith said in a statement. “They are valuable members of our Cobb Schools team, and we want to make sure we keep them on our team.”
Metro Atlanta school districts started the year with hundreds of openings for bus drivers. The Fulton and DeKalb county school districts also offered bonuses for drivers this year.
The Cobb County School District previously announced two $600 retention bonuses for food service workers.
About the Author