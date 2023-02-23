BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
Fulton opens center to help students in need of wrap-around services

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Fulton County’s school system on Wednesday opened a community resource center at North Springs High School for students and families in need of clothing, food, mental health counseling and other services.

The Student and Family Engagement (S.A.F.E.) Center at North Springs is the third such facility in the school district. The other two are at Banneker and Tri-Cities high schools.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

All food is stocked by Goodr. Other sponsors include Chris 180, the Community Assistance Center, Los Niños Primero, Metro RESA, North Point Community Church, Sandy Springs Education Force, Sandy Springs Mission and St. Vincent DePaul Society.

ExploreFeds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts

Educators say they’ve seen students suffer academically when worried about meals or shelter.

In recent years, schools throughout metro Atlanta have opened similar facilities to help financially-struggling students and families. The youth poverty rate in Fulton County is 14.6%, according to a recent U.S. Census report.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

