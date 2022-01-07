Fulton County Schools to reopen Monday

Masks will be required in Fulton schools through Jan. 21.

Going forward, Fulton officials will not rely on a specific data point, such as community infection rates, to determine if students are learning in-person or virtually.

Instead, Superintendent Mike Looney, in consultation with principals and the district’s COVID-19 task force, will determine if a school, grade level or class should pivot to virtual learning.

The factors they will weigh when making that decision include staffing levels, COVID-19 case numbers and if community spread is stretching health resources.

Explore More stories about Fulton County Schools

Spokesman Brian Noyes said district leaders are moving away from relying on a case number threshold or single data point because the pandemic is now in a different stage. Vaccines and boosters are available, and reports indicate that the omicron variant is less severe, the district statement said.

“We understand this is a complicated, ever-changing situation and it has created inconvenience and frustration for all of us. FCS keeps safety as our primary concern and continues to balance decisions about COVID with the goal of maintaining in-person instruction,” the statement said.