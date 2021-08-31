Ribbon-cutting ceremonies set for 3 Fulton County schools

Fulton County Schools will hold ceremonies this week to mark the completion of three new buildings.
The district recently finished construction on three new schools: Crabapple Middle School in Roswell and two high schools geared toward science, technology, engineering and math education.
The public is invited to attend ribbon-cutting ceremonies for each campus. School board members, Superintendent Mike Looney and other civil leaders are also expected to participate.
The ceremonies are:
Crabapple Middle School, 10900 Woodstock Road. in Roswell, at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
FCS Innovation Academy, 125 Milton Ave. in Alpharetta, at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Global Impact Academy, 155 Shaw Dr. in Fairburn, 10 a.m. Wednesday.
