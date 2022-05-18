Fulton County Schools to dish up summer meals at more than 20 sites

Fulton County Schools will serve up free meals this summer at sites around the district.
The nutrition team plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in its summer school program, which runs from June 8 to July 8.
In addition, the district will provide meals at no cost to all children and teens age 18 and under at about two dozen school sites. The locations include campuses in College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Union City.
“For many families, schools are the one place their children can get a nutritious meal. Our summer meals program allows communities to continue feeding children when school is not in session,” said Alyssia Wright, the program’s executive director.
Most of the sites will start breakfast and lunch service daily on June 8 and continue through July 8. Several locations will continue through July 15. The sites will be closed June 20 and July 4 because of holidays.
A complete list of summer meal sites and times can be found on the district’s website.
