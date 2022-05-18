ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools to dish up summer meals at more than 20 sites

Fulton County Schools will provide free meals to summer school students. Hyosub Shin/ AJC FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
Fulton County Schools will provide free meals to summer school students. Hyosub Shin/ AJC FILE PHOTO

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

Fulton County Schools will serve up free meals this summer at sites around the district.

The nutrition team plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students enrolled in its summer school program, which runs from June 8 to July 8.

In addition, the district will provide meals at no cost to all children and teens age 18 and under at about two dozen school sites. The locations include campuses in College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Roswell, Sandy Springs and Union City.

ExploreFulton County Schools to require summer learning for some students

“For many families, schools are the one place their children can get a nutritious meal. Our summer meals program allows communities to continue feeding children when school is not in session,” said Alyssia Wright, the program’s executive director.

Most of the sites will start breakfast and lunch service daily on June 8 and continue through July 8. Several locations will continue through July 15. The sites will be closed June 20 and July 4 because of holidays.

A complete list of summer meal sites and times can be found on the district’s website.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mercer University starts construction of facility in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Black students in northwest Georgia file suit alleging discrimination
20h ago
Gwinnett seniors receive military service academy appointments
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top