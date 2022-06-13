BreakingNews
Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital
Fulton County Schools starts summer learning for 15,000 students

Fulton County Schools launched its in-person summer school program this week.

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Thousands of Fulton County students are back in school for summer learning.

Fulton County Schools’ face-to-face summer program began last week and continues through July 8. A virtual program began June 1 and will run through July 13.

More than 15,000 students in first through 12th grade registered to attend summer school, said Superintendent Mike Looney at a recent board meeting. That includes nearly 11,000 learning in-person.

This is the second consecutive summer that Fulton has offered an expanded learning program aimed at helping students who fell behind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In prior years, the district said about half as many students attended summer school, which was limited to only certain students in third, fifth and eighth grade as well as high school students who needed to catch up on credits.

Since the start of the pandemic, the district reported that it has budgeted more than $6 million to staffing its summer school programs and purchasing supplies.

This summer’s program is taking place at 37 sites. More than 1,100 teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, bus drivers and other school staffers are working.

“Some of our schools are actually full just as if school was just in session,” Looney said. “It’s going to be a very busy and fast-paced summer, and our schools are going to be full of vibrant learning experiences.”

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

