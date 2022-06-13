Fulton County Schools starts summer learning for 15,000 students

Since the start of the pandemic, the district reported that it has budgeted more than $6 million to staffing its summer school programs and purchasing supplies.

This summer’s program is taking place at 37 sites. More than 1,100 teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, bus drivers and other school staffers are working.

“Some of our schools are actually full just as if school was just in session,” Looney said. “It’s going to be a very busy and fast-paced summer, and our schools are going to be full of vibrant learning experiences.”