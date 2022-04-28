Fulton County Schools signs pact for new Middle College program

Fulton County Schools inked an agreement with a local college that will give job-focused students an alternative path to high school graduation.
The district recently held a signing ceremony to mark a new dual enrollment partnership with Atlanta Technical College. The pact sets the stage for the August 2024 launch of a new high school program, the Fulton County Schools Middle College.
“The program of study at the Middle College will be of no cost to Fulton County students, and it will ensure our young people receive authentic, cutting-edge, relevant experiences in high-tech, skilled areas,” said Gyimah Whitaker, deputy chief academic officer, at the school board meeting.
The district plans to convert one of its two alternative schools, McClarin High School in College Park, into the program’s home. Some classes that require larger lab spaces will be taught on the Atlanta Technical College campus.
The Middle College will offer an “option B” route to a high school diploma, which requires students to take fewer core academic classes but load up on vocational and technical courses.
By the time students graduate from high school, they will have earned two technical college certificates. Atlanta Technical College will provide instructors to teach courses, ranging from automotive and avionic technology to welding, logistics, early childhood care and cybersecurity.
Board Vice President Kimberly Dove touted the program as a way to reduce the district’s drop out rate. Officials said it also will prepare students for the good-paying, in-demand jobs.
“You can just tell that the buzz is there,” said board member Linda McCain. ”This work is not going to be easy, but I think it’s worthwhile.”
