Fulton County Schools signs pact for new Middle College program

The district recently held a signing ceremony to mark a new dual enrollment partnership with Atlanta Technical College. The pact sets the stage for the August 2024 launch of a new high school program, the Fulton County Schools Middle College.

“The program of study at the Middle College will be of no cost to Fulton County students, and it will ensure our young people receive authentic, cutting-edge, relevant experiences in high-tech, skilled areas,” said Gyimah Whitaker, deputy chief academic officer, at the school board meeting.