Fulton County school board taps vice president to serve a second term

Kimberly Dove will serve another year as vice president of the Fulton County Board of Education after a 5-2 board vote this week.
Dove, who also served as vice president in 2021, represents parts of College Park, East Point, South Fulton, and Union City. She holds the District 6 seat.
Board members Katie Reeves and Linda McCain voted against Dove’s reelection.
Reeves nominated McCain for the position, saying that McCain’s previous experience as board president would help “bridge any gaps in communications that we may have.”
Reeves’ nomination failed by a vote of 2-5.
