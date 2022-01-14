Hamburger icon
Fulton County school board taps vice president to serve a second term

Kimberly Dove will serve another year as vice president of the Fulton County Board of Education. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools)
Kimberly Dove will serve another year as vice president of the Fulton County Board of Education. (Courtesy of Fulton County Schools)

Credit: Courtesy of Fulton County Schools

Credit: Courtesy of Fulton County Schools

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Kimberly Dove will serve another year as vice president of the Fulton County Board of Education after a 5-2 board vote this week.

Dove, who also served as vice president in 2021, represents parts of College Park, East Point, South Fulton, and Union City. She holds the District 6 seat.

Board members Katie Reeves and Linda McCain voted against Dove’s reelection.

Reeves nominated McCain for the position, saying that McCain’s previous experience as board president would help “bridge any gaps in communications that we may have.”

Reeves’ nomination failed by a vote of 2-5.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

