Fulton County Schools sets calendars for next two academic years

The last day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year will be on May 23.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the first day of school will be Aug. 5, 2024, and the last day of classes will be on May 22, 2025.

Teachers will get a two-day fall break on Oct. 14 and 15, 2024, and then return for a teacher workday on Oct. 16. Students will be off from Oct. 14-16, 2024.