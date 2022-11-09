Fulton County Schools sets calendars for next two academic years

Thousands of Fulton County families can now plan ahead after the school board finalized the academic calendars for the years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.
The board on Tuesday voted 6-0 to approve the schedules, which include a week off at Thanksgiving, a couple weeks off for the winter holidays and a week-long spring break.
The 2023-2024 calendar includes 175 instructional days, while the following year includes 177.
Next year’s calendar calls for classes to start Aug. 7.
In October, when some had pushed for a fall break, students will be off for three days, from Oct. 9-11, 2023.
The last day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year will be on May 23.
For the 2024-2025 school year, the first day of school will be Aug. 5, 2024, and the last day of classes will be on May 22, 2025.
Teachers will get a two-day fall break on Oct. 14 and 15, 2024, and then return for a teacher workday on Oct. 16. Students will be off from Oct. 14-16, 2024.
