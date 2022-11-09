ajc logo
Fulton County Schools sets calendars for next two academic years

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The district finalized the schedule for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.

Thousands of Fulton County families can now plan ahead after the school board finalized the academic calendars for the years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

The board on Tuesday voted 6-0 to approve the schedules, which include a week off at Thanksgiving, a couple weeks off for the winter holidays and a week-long spring break.

The 2023-2024 calendar includes 175 instructional days, while the following year includes 177.

Next year’s calendar calls for classes to start Aug. 7.

In October, when some had pushed for a fall break, students will be off for three days, from Oct. 9-11, 2023.

The last day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year will be on May 23.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the first day of school will be Aug. 5, 2024, and the last day of classes will be on May 22, 2025.

Teachers will get a two-day fall break on Oct. 14 and 15, 2024, and then return for a teacher workday on Oct. 16. Students will be off from Oct. 14-16, 2024.

