Fulton County Schools draws up draft calendars for next two years

The school board on Thursday moved forward with draft versions of the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school year calendars, but noted that dates could change before the schedules receive final approval. A final vote is expected as early as next month.

The current plan for next school year would have classes begin Aug. 7, 2023, and end on May 23, 2024. The proposed 2023-2024 calendar would include a week off at Thanksgiving, just over two weeks off over winter break and a spring break from April 1-5.