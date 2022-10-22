ajc logo
Fulton County Schools draws up draft calendars for next two years

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Credit: Vanessa McCray

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Board approves tentative schedules for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years

Fulton County Schools has a preliminary calendar for the next two academic years, but the plans could still change amid calls from some for a longer fall break.

The school board on Thursday moved forward with draft versions of the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school year calendars, but noted that dates could change before the schedules receive final approval. A final vote is expected as early as next month.

The current plan for next school year would have classes begin Aug. 7, 2023, and end on May 23, 2024. The proposed 2023-2024 calendar would include a week off at Thanksgiving, just over two weeks off over winter break and a spring break from April 1-5.

The proposed 2024-2025 calendar would have students starting classes Aug. 5, 2024, and finishing on May 23, 2025. The breaks and holidays would be similar to the plan for the prior year.

Several board members asked administrators to try to reconfigure the calendars to fit in a longer fall break, saying families and employees are tired.

Board vice president Kimberly Dove said she’s heard from educators who want more time off in the fall: “We should look at a calendar that includes some sort of fall break in it,” she said.

The current version of next year’s calendar calls for schools to be closed Oct. 9, 2023, for Columbus Day, a holiday for students and employees. Students would also get the next two days off. Currently, Oct. 10, 2023, is scheduled as a professional development day and Oct. 11, 2023, is scheduled as a teacher workday.

Some other area districts, such as Atlanta Public Schools, have a longer fall break in October for students and staff.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

