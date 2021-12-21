Fulton County Schools changes calendar to include 3 half days

The upcoming Fulton County Schools’ semester now includes three half days that were recently added to the calendar.
The school board this month approved changes to the 2021-2022 academic schedule. They removed three late-start days that had been planned. Instead, on those days, students will arrive to school at their normal times, but classes will end early.
The calendar changes are for Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 21.
On each of the three days, elementary students will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. High schools will dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. The middle school day will end at 2:05 p.m.
Lunch will be served before students are dismissed, officials said.
Initially, the district scheduled six late-start days this school year to give teachers time for professional development.
Officials tweaked the schedule for the second half of the year after receiving feedback from the first semester.
