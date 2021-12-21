Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fulton County Schools changes calendar to include 3 half days

Fulton County Schools changed the 2021-2022 academic calendar to remove late-start days. (AJC FILE PHOTO)
caption arrowCaption
Fulton County Schools changed the 2021-2022 academic calendar to remove late-start days. (AJC FILE PHOTO)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

The upcoming Fulton County Schools’ semester now includes three half days that were recently added to the calendar.

The school board this month approved changes to the 2021-2022 academic schedule. They removed three late-start days that had been planned. Instead, on those days, students will arrive to school at their normal times, but classes will end early.

The calendar changes are for Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and March 21.

On each of the three days, elementary students will be dismissed at 12:20 p.m. High schools will dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. The middle school day will end at 2:05 p.m.

ExploreFulton County Schools makes $90 million bet on literacy program

Lunch will be served before students are dismissed, officials said.

Initially, the district scheduled six late-start days this school year to give teachers time for professional development.

Officials tweaked the schedule for the second half of the year after receiving feedback from the first semester.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bridge club’s fund grows into financial win for Spelman students
18h ago
Gwinnett school board pitches 2 redistricting options
No symptoms? Cobb students exposed to COVID can return to class
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top