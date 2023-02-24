Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools

Fulton County school board members voted unanimously late Thursday against renewing the charters of two schools, despite appeals from scores of parents and others.
District officials said RISE Grammar and RISE Prep failed to comply with multiple terms of their three-year charters, which expire this summer. The schools, located in East Point, operated from kindergarten through the eighth grade. Combined, they have about 800 students.
Fulton officials said they will work with families who want to enroll their children in traditional district schools. In Georgia, charter schools operate independently under the authority of the state or, as in this case, of a school district.
“The Fulton County Board of Education felt that it was in the best interests of all students to end our charter with school administrators that were not in compliance with multiple areas and not providing substantial educational benefits beyond those of traditional schools,” school board Chairwoman Kimberly Dove said after the votes. “We have great compassion for the transition that this will cause for some families.”
For the past two years, the RISE schools failed to meet academic targets in their charters, which require them to produce ever higher scores on state-standardized tests — the Georgia Milestones — or outscore the county average, or at least the average of a few nearby schools.
RISE parents and supporters countered that the schools were on an upward trajectory before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They noted that the Georgia Department of Education got the federal government to waive the use of test scores to hold traditional schools accountable during the pandemic.
Parents have rallied to support the schools in recent weeks with efforts that included an online petition with nearly 1,300 signatures.
