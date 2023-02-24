Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools

For the past two years, the RISE schools failed to meet academic targets in their charters, which require them to produce ever higher scores on state-standardized tests — the Georgia Milestones — or outscore the county average, or at least the average of a few nearby schools.

RISE parents and supporters countered that the schools were on an upward trajectory before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They noted that the Georgia Department of Education got the federal government to waive the use of test scores to hold traditional schools accountable during the pandemic.

Parents have rallied to support the schools in recent weeks with efforts that included an online petition with nearly 1,300 signatures.