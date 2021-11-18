2 Fulton County schools reinstate mask mandate for 2 days

Students at two north Fulton County elementary schools will be required to wear masks for the remainder of the week.
Fulton County Schools announced that the third and fourth grade students and staff at State Bridge Crossing Elementary School in Johns Creek and everyone at Creek View Elementary School in Alpharetta must wear masks today and Friday. Schools are closed next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The district said masks are required at the two sites “based on an increased number of positive COVID cases and a recommendation from the Fulton County Board of Health.”
Masks had been required in all Fulton schools since the first week of classes in August.
But earlier this month, the district dropped the mandate in all its schools citing declining numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Officials said they would rely on school-level data to determine if masks should be required. Under the new metric, masks may be required at schools where the ratio of positive COVID-19 cases is greater than 1% of student enrollment.
That resulted in the district previously announcing it would reinstitute the mask mandate at Sweet Apple Elementary School for this week.
For the week ending Nov. 11, the most recently available data, the district reported 77 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff, including 11 cases at Sweet Apple.
