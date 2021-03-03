Former University of Georgia administrator Louise McBee dies at 96

McBee arrived at the university in 1963 as dean of women and worked under four of its presidents before retiring in 1988 as acting vice president for academic affairs, the second-highest position at UGA at the time. She was remembered at UGA for being a role model and mentor to many women there and her efforts to expand opportunities for women in higher education.

She served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1992 to 2004. McBee was credited with establishing the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program, ensuring the financial stability of the HOPE Scholarship and strengthening the school breakfast program for low-income children.