Former University of Georgia administrator Louise McBee dies at 96

Warm tributes poured in from state leaders for Louise McBee, a longtime University of Georgia administrator and state lawmaker, who died Tuesday at the age of 96.
McBee arrived at the university in 1963 as dean of women and worked under four of its presidents before retiring in 1988 as acting vice president for academic affairs, the second-highest position at UGA at the time. She was remembered at UGA for being a role model and mentor to many women there and her efforts to expand opportunities for women in higher education.
She served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 1992 to 2004. McBee was credited with establishing the Governor’s Teaching Fellows Program, ensuring the financial stability of the HOPE Scholarship and strengthening the school breakfast program for low-income children.
Here’s some of what is being said about McBee:
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead: “Dr. McBee was an extraordinary person and exceptional UGA leader. Her portrait in the Administration Building is a constant reminder of the thoughtful and dedicated service she provided to the institution and the Athens community. She will be missed.”
Gov. Brian Kemp, a UGA graduate: “Rep. McBee was a dear friend, and I was proud to serve with her in the General Assembly where she was a champion for Athens and students across Georgia. Please join us in praying for her loved ones as they mourn the loss of this great public servant.”
Libby V. Morris, director of the UGA’s Institute of Higher Education and Zell B. Miller Distinguished Professor of Higher Education: “Dr. McBee was a role model for generations of students and faculty in Georgia and beyond. Across her career, she was widely regarded as one of the most effective and influential women in Georgia politics and higher education. She led with integrity and challenged all whom she met to make a difference and give back.”