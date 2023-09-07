BreakingNews
Fulton County commissioners urge no defunding of DA Fani Willis

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by local organization

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Education
By
28 minutes ago
X

The recently departed superintendent for Atlanta Public Schools will lead an organization that serves students at historically Black colleges and universities.

Lisa Herring, whose successor took over Sept. 1, has been named president of PROPEL, “an innovation and learning hub” that works with HBCU students, a press statement from the organization said Thursday.

Herring parted with Atlanta a couple of months after the school board announced it would not offer her an extension on her contract, which would have ended next June. She had been superintendent since July 2020. Last month, the board approved a separation agreement that moved her into a consultant role until Dec. 31.

ExploreApple, Southern Co. to fund new tech hub at Atlanta University Center

Herring was succeeded on an interim basis by Danielle Battle, a former Atlanta principal and associate superintendent.

PROPEL says Herring will lead an organization that “will serve as a catalytic epicenter of instruction, providing students with the knowledge, skills, tools and resources necessary to transform the nation’s talent pipeline and workforce.”

Georgia has 10 HBCUs. Six are located in Atlanta.

Corporate investors in PROPEL include Apple and Atlanta-based Southern Company.

About the Author

Follow Ty Tagami on facebookFollow Ty Tagami on twitter

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure2h ago

Credit: NYT

BREAKING
Trump may ask to move his case to federal court
3h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

DeKalb leaders target ‘irresponsible gun ownership’ after child’s death
16m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
1h ago

Credit: NYT

Fulton County commissioners urge no defunding of DA Fani Willis
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
1h ago
Georgia Tech to pay $500,000 to settle job board discrimination claims
13h ago
DeKalb County seeks volunteer reading tutors for elementary students
13h ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top