Atlanta superintendent to step down at end of August

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Atlanta Board of Education announced Thursday that Superintendent Lisa Herring, whose contract expires in June, will leave her post earlier than expected. The board said Herring will step down as superintendent Aug. 31 and will transition into the role of a consultant until Dec. 31.

Danielle Battle, a former Atlanta Public Schools principal and associate superintendent, will serve as interim superintendent as the board launches a national search for a permanent replacement.

The transition plan won’t be official until the school board votes on Monday. Members will need to approve the separation agreement with Herring and Battle’s position as interim superintendent.

“With strong roots in the community, we know Dr. Battle will collaborate well with administrators and staff, and effectively engage with all constituent groups during her time as our Interim Superintendent,” school board Chair Eshé Collins said in a statement Thursday.

Herring stepped into the role in July of 2020, just after the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close. The school board announced this past June it would not extend Herring’s contract past its end date of June 30, 2024.

“I welcome working closely with Dr. Battle over the next few months to capitalize on the growth and gains achieved by our young scholars and to build upon our rich history of educational excellence,” Herring said in a news release.

About the Author

Follow Martha Dalton on twitter

Martha Dalton is a journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution writing about education and the Atlanta Public Schools system. Martha was previously a senior education reporter at WABE, Atlanta’s NPR affiliate.

