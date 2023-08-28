Atlanta marks ‘new chapter’ as interim superintendent is sworn in

The Atlanta school board officially welcomed interim Superintendent Danielle Battle at a ceremony at the district’s central office Monday.

The board announced in June 2023 it wouldn’t extend current Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract past its end date of June 30, 2024. Since then, the board has approved a separation agreement with Herring, which moves her into a consultant role until Dec. 31. Battle, a former Atlanta Public Schools associate superintendent, officially takes over Sept. 1.

Board Chair Eshé Collins thanked Battle for accepting the call to serve.

“I’m just extremely proud to have you join us again,” Collins said. “Thank you for coming out of retirement to help us in this space.”

Battle worked in APS for 19 years before retiring in 2021. She served as an elementary and middle school principal. She was also an associate superintendent and interim chief of schools and academics, according to her personnel file.

Fulton County Chief Magistrate Judge Cassandra Kirk swore Battle into office.

“Your role here is significant,” Kirk said. “It is to provide excellent educational opportunities for students and staff and to encourage the pursuit of educational excellence through dedication, innovation and continuous improvement.”

The room was buzzing with excitement as Battle recited two oaths — a loyalty oath and the official oath of superintendent. When she finished, the crowd erupted into cheers. Members of Atlanta City Council, including Antonio Lewis, Council President Doug Shipman and former APS school board members Matt Westmoreland and Byron Amos, attended the ceremony.

“Today marks a momentous occasion as we begin a new chapter in the journey of our school district,” Battle said.

She went on to outline her priorities. Job One, she said, is to improve literacy.

“Atlanta Public Schools will become a district of readers,” Battle said. “Literacy is the foundation upon which our academic success is built. That will be our unwavering commitment — to ensure that every student, teacher and parent feels the pulse of literacy replicated in every classroom and school.”

Battle also pledged transparency, calling it “the cornerstone of trust.”

“As interim superintendent, I plan to foster honest, open and collaborative engagement with all stakeholders,” she said. “We value your perspectives and understand that true progress can only be achieved through two-way dialogue.”

Battle was not made available for an interview Monday.

The board plans to hire a firm in September to help search for a permanent superintendent.