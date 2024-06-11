Fernbank Science Center slated for planetarium upgrades, new exhibits

The district will spend $2.1 million to upgrade its planetarium — an endeavor that will bring new projectors, computers and software to integrate with the current lighting and sound system.

The district will use another $1.1 million for instructional upgrades, which will include installing three-dimensional, immersive, STEM-focused learning experiences at the center.

“These exhibits can spark curiosity, deepen understanding and encourage inquiry-based learning as students explore and investigate various scientific concepts,” district staff said.

The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

In DeKalb, only 28% of fifth graders and 20% of eighth graders scored proficient or above on statewide science exams in 2022-2023.

The center is the home of the real unmanned Apollo 6 Command Module that was launched from Kennedy Space Center on April 4, 1968, and recovered in the Pacific Ocean 10 hours later. The mission was the second test flight for the giant Saturn V launch vehicle and was the last unmanned flight of Project Apollo.

Faced with a major budget deficit in 2012, the school board considered closing the center — but backtracked after public outcry over the possibility. It’s free to visit.