Education

Fernbank Science Center slated for planetarium upgrades, new exhibits

The Fernbank Science Center is slated for $3.2 million in upgrades. Pictured here is a presentation about the total solar eclipse given to DeKalb teachers in 2017 at the center. About 80 fourth grade teachers received safety lessons for the solar filters and the physics of a solar eclipse, so they could relay the info to their students. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County School District is planning to spend $3.2 million in federal pandemic aid to update the Fernbank Science Center.

The projects will bring “state-of-the-art technology” to the aging center in Druid Hills, district staff said at a meeting Monday. They will also make the facility more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

The Fernbank Science Center served approximately 76,000 DeKalb students during the most recent school year, according to records kept by the district. That includes nearly 29,000 planetarium visits. In addition to learning opportunities for students, the center also provides professional learning for teachers and is open to the public.

The district will spend $2.1 million to upgrade its planetarium — an endeavor that will bring new projectors, computers and software to integrate with the current lighting and sound system.

The district will use another $1.1 million for instructional upgrades, which will include installing three-dimensional, immersive, STEM-focused learning experiences at the center.

“These exhibits can spark curiosity, deepen understanding and encourage inquiry-based learning as students explore and investigate various scientific concepts,” district staff said.

The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by the end of September.

In DeKalb, only 28% of fifth graders and 20% of eighth graders scored proficient or above on statewide science exams in 2022-2023.

The center is the home of the real unmanned Apollo 6 Command Module that was launched from Kennedy Space Center on April 4, 1968, and recovered in the Pacific Ocean 10 hours later. The mission was the second test flight for the giant Saturn V launch vehicle and was the last unmanned flight of Project Apollo.

Faced with a major budget deficit in 2012, the school board considered closing the center — but backtracked after public outcry over the possibility. It’s free to visit.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

