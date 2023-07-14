Feds to approve $39 billion discharge for some student loan borrowers

Education
By
35 minutes ago
X

The White House on Friday announced plans to approve $39 billion of federal student loans to be discharged for over 804,000 borrowers in the upcoming weeks.

For eligibility, borrowers would have to had paid their loans for 20-25 years, or 240 to 300 months on an income-driven repayment (IDR) plan. They’d also had to have either direct loans or Federal Family Education Loans. Loans that parents take out, parent PLUS loans, are also included.

The administration will allow people who paid partially or late during a payment period to be considered. Borrowers who also spent a consecutive year or more in forbearance, when loans payments are temporally halted, also qualify.

Borrowers will be emailed that they’ve been selected for being discharged and effects will hit 30 days after. Those not eligible will have their loan count updated.

“I have long said that college should be a ticket to the middle class — not a burden that weighs down on families for decades,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Friday afternoon.

ExploreAn inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians

The decision comes two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration’s student loan forgiveness plan that would have eliminated up to $10,000 for borrowers with an annual income of less than $125,000. Pell Grant recipients would have been granted up to $20,000 in relief.

Federal officials recently announced the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), which would cut loans in half for many undergraduate students and make other changes, such as forgive loan balances after 10 years of payments, instead of 20 years, for borrowers with original loan balances of $12,000 or less.

Before the discharge plan, many borrowers struggled to make progress in paying off their loans because of inaccurate payment counts setting them back, federal officials said.

Georgia has the third-highest rate for student loan debt nationwide, with an average of almost $42,000 per borrower, federal statistics show. Tuition has increased 13.4% nationally over the last 10 years according to numbers from the National Center of Education Statistics.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

NEW PHOTOS: Christine King Farris lies in state at Georgia Capitol1h ago

NEW: What exactly is aspartame? If you drink diet soda, watch this video
1h ago

Credit: Pouya Dianat/AJC

Swanky downtown hotel will be returned to lender to avoid foreclosure
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump asks Georgia’s top court to quash grand jury report, disqualify Fulton DA
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump asks Georgia’s top court to quash grand jury report, disqualify Fulton DA
5h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board member violated campaign finance law, ethics panel finds
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Cobb school board member violated campaign finance law, ethics panel finds
1h ago
Check out these back-to-school celebrations across metro Atlanta
4h ago
Georgia panel cuts more references to diversity in teacher prep rules
22h ago
Featured

What exactly is aspartame and what’s the controversy?
7h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top