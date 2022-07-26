Federal officials attempt crackdown on for-profit colleges

U.S. Department of Education officials released proposed regulations that would adjust how private for-profit institutions determine at least 10% of their revenue doesn’t include federal aid. They would no longer be able to include aid for veterans or service members.

Veterans and their families say some for-profit schools recruit students with false promises that they help them get high-paying jobs. However, the average graduation rate for veterans who used Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits at for-profit schools was about 22%, according to a federal study released in 2019. The average six-year graduation rate nationwide for college students is about 60%.