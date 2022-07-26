BreakingNews
Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Federal officials attempt crackdown on for-profit colleges

The Georgia National Guard, the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the Georgia Capitol building again on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, with military equipment. Federal education officials are proposing new regulations to crack down on for-profit colleges they say recruit veterans with deceptive claims about degrees and job placement. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
The Georgia National Guard, the State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies surrounded the Georgia Capitol building again on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, with military equipment. Federal education officials are proposing new regulations to crack down on for-profit colleges they say recruit veterans with deceptive claims about degrees and job placement. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Education Department leaders say schools recruit veterans with deceptive promises

The Biden administration on Tuesday announced its latest effort to crack down on for-profit colleges and universities they say are conducting dubious practices to recruit military veterans and service members as students.

U.S. Department of Education officials released proposed regulations that would adjust how private for-profit institutions determine at least 10% of their revenue doesn’t include federal aid. They would no longer be able to include aid for veterans or service members.

Veterans and their families say some for-profit schools recruit students with false promises that they help them get high-paying jobs. However, the average graduation rate for veterans who used Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits at for-profit schools was about 22%, according to a federal study released in 2019. The average six-year graduation rate nationwide for college students is about 60%.

“These proposed regulations enact welcome changes by Congress to better protect students who have served, and continue to serve, our nation,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “These rules will also ensure that efforts by for-profit colleges to convert to nonprofit status are genuine changes, not mere ploys to evade accountability to students and taxpayers.”

There are about 1,000 degree-granting for-profit colleges and universities nationwide, according to the federal government.

Career Education Colleges and Universities, a national association serving for-profit schools, called the proposed changes “misguided policy.”

“We look forward to working with the Department to implement the rule so that it is fair for both students and institutions,” CECU’s president and CEO Jason Altmire said in a statement.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks
BREAKING: Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia1h ago
Abortion providers take challenge of ban on procedure to state courts
2m ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
3h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
2h ago
A ‘triple-dip’ La Niña is likely. Here’s what it means for Georgia
2h ago
Voter vs. voter: Georgia conservatives target thousands for cancellation
7h ago
The Latest
Atlanta Public Schools to host backpack giveaway Saturday
3h ago
Gwinnett schools adding visitor screening system, new tip line
Georgia students show progress on state’s Milestones tests
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top