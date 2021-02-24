Fauci to speak at Emory University’s commencement

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s point person on its response to the coronavirus pandemic, will be the commencement speaker at Emory University, officials announced Wednesday.
Due to the pandemic, his address will be given virtually and will be available to all Emory graduates and the university community via livestream. Emory held a virtual chat featuring Fauci in September to discuss COVID-19 treatment and other issues.
Fauci’s address, delivered live from Washington, D.C., will be part of the commencement ceremony for Emory College, the university’s largest group of 2021 graduates. The ceremony takes place May 16 at 10 a.m.
“I cannot think of a more inspiring person than Dr. Fauci to address the Class of 2021, whose Emory experience has been so dramatically shaped by the pandemic, and whose resilience and determination have inspired us again and again,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “During the past year, Dr. Fauci’s name has become synonymous with truth, clarity and medical expertise. As chief physician to our country in the midst of a pandemic, he has become one of the most trusted voices in medicine for millions of Americans, and we are excited to honor him as part of Emory’s 176th Commencement.”
The nine schools and colleges that make up Emory University will hold individual, physically distanced ceremonies May 14–16 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Each ceremony will be viewable online for those not attending in person.
Fauci will also give an acceptance speech for the President’s Medal, which will be played during all of the schools’ ceremonies.