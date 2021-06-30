Experts worry how COVID-19 will affect reopening schools in fall

Only 52% of Georgia adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of June 10, well below the national average of 63%, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. At the current rate of vaccination, Georgia will not reach 70% — a goal President Joe Biden hoped to achieve by July 4 — for at least another four months, an AJC analysis showed. To achieve herd immunity, 70% to 90% of the population would have to have either completed the course of vaccination or acquired immunity from previous infection.

The low national vaccination rate among adults will require more children to be immunized to control the virus this fall, when new variants and the return to school threaten a surge in infections, health officials said.

“We will never get to the numbers to really cut transmission without immunizing children,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. He spoke at an online symposium Wednesday with several medical experts, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Parents have been cautious about vaccinating their children for a variety of reasons, including recent information about myocarditis — inflammation of the heart — connected with vaccination.

But numerous experts, Walensky included, said the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risk.

Walensky said COVID-19 has resulted in 471 U.S. pediatric deaths, more than the flu in recent years. And children who get COVID-19 can suffer from long-term symptoms and from MIS-C, an inflammatory condition that has affected over 4,000 U.S. children and claimed an additional 36 U.S. pediatric deaths, she noted.

“We know these vaccines are safe. We know they’re extremely effective. And we know they protect our children not only from getting the disease themselves but also from transmitting it to others,” Walensky said.

Caption May 12, 2021 Decatur - Lucy Saravia, 13, receives a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Pheona Mack (right), RMA, as her mother Robin Mead (left) comforts her at Dekalb Pediatric Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. More than a thousand patients, most of them 12-15 years old, had seized the opportunity to get a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the clinic, which is partnering with the local school system to vaccinate students. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Her agency published a report Tuesday that stressed the importance of getting the virus under control before school starts this fall. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report said research suggests children suffer emotionally and academically when forced to attend online. Further, it reported that the online burden has fallen more heavily on children who are not white.

In Georgia, where school systems enrolling around 60% of the state’s 1.7 million students were among those submitting data, white students were 17% more likely to have been presented with an in-person option while students who are not white were 15% more likely to have had only a virtual option. This disparity was more pronounced in Georgia than in the South as a whole.

The report speculated that schools in urban areas were more likely to be online-only due to high rates of community infection and students with more health “challenges.” Those schools also tend to have more students of color.