BreakingNews
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
ajc logo
X

Ex-director sues Fulton County Schools, alleging racial discrimination

Robert Bailey filed a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Fulton County Schools, alleging an "ongoing pattern of racially discriminatory treatment." (Vanessa McCray / AJC file photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
Robert Bailey filed a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Fulton County Schools, alleging an "ongoing pattern of racially discriminatory treatment." (Vanessa McCray / AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A former Fulton County Schools technology director is suing the district, alleging he faced racial discrimination.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week , Robert Bailey contends he resigned in March after facing “a humiliating demotion and an extreme cut in pay.”

The lawsuit also names Superintendent Mike Looney and Emily Bell, Fulton’s chief information officer who oversees the district’s technology division. Fulton spokesman Brian Noyes declined to comment on pending litigation.

ExploreMore stories about Fulton County Schools

Bailey, who is Black, was hired in 2020 to manage the district’s move to Atlas, a technology system used to handle business functions such as payroll and billing and to automate other tasks.

The lawsuit contends that after Bailey was hired, Bell became his boss and reorganized the department. Bailey alleges that his responsibilities were reduced and his expertise was “consistently devalued.”

“He observed one pattern of treatment in the information technology division for African-Americans, and he observed a different pattern for whites. And that’s a violation of the law,” said Artur Davis, Bailey’s attorney.

Bailey alleges that in late 2021 he tried to schedule a meeting with the human resources chief to report his concerns. The lawsuit states that Bell, who is white, then questioned Bailey about why he had contacted human resources.

The new technology system launched in January. Bailey’s lawsuit states that the project was greeted internally with accolades and praise.

Publicly, at least one school board member voiced concerns with the rollout, saying at a January meeting that there were some shortcomings to the system and that it was “not exactly working like we had hoped.”

That month, Bailey again requested a meeting with human resources “to complain about an ongoing pattern of racially discriminatory treatment,” according to court documents.

He alleges that, about two weeks later, he was notified that he would be demoted from his director position to a part-time support technician. The suit states his salary would be cut from $125,000 to $47,500.

Davis said that the district “did not in any way, shape or form” comply with its written process for handling such a demotion.

Bailey is seeking back pay, future pay and lost benefits, among other damages.

About the Author

Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
Moonlust bassist Jenny Mac mourns death of Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad
Stevie Nicks, after canceling 2021 gigs, coming to Atlanta Oct. 12
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
2h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
2h ago
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
2h ago
The Jolt: The Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker ad wars begin.
7h ago
The Latest
Kemp gives teachers help buying classroom supplies
47m ago
When does school begin in metro Atlanta?
7h ago
Gala aims to help aspiring Morehouse dental and medical students
8h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top