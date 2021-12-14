ajc logo
X

Enrollment in DeKalb County schools not yet rebounding from pandemic

John R. Lewis Elementary School music teacher Elena Prestwood welcomes a student wearing a face shield and a face mask into the school building on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Atlanta, on March 9, 2021. The DeKalb County School District said this week that enrollment in schools has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Caption
John R. Lewis Elementary School music teacher Elena Prestwood welcomes a student wearing a face shield and a face mask into the school building on the first day of in-person learning at the school in Atlanta, on March 9, 2021. The DeKalb County School District said this week that enrollment in schools has not returned to pre-pandemic levels. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago
District projects next year’s numbers will mirror current figures

The DeKalb County School District is anticipating enrollment will stay steady next year rather than return to pre-pandemic levels.

“We no longer anticipate enrollment returning to pre-pandemic levels,” said DeKalb’s Director of Planning Hans Williams in a presentation to school board members on Monday. “District staff feel it is best to assume that parent education choices are unlikely to change by next fall.”

The projected enrollment for fall 2022 is 93,700 students — close to the current enrollment. Staff considers grade progression rates, birthrates and housing trends in its forecast.

ExploreDeKalb school district unveils long-term plan to address overcrowding

The district’s enrollment dropped by almost 5,300 students after the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, from almost 99,000 students to fewer than 94,000.

The elementary level saw the biggest drop in enrollment during the pandemic and is projected to decrease slightly again this year, according to data presented to the school board.

Some parents pulled their students out of public schools or chose not to send their young children as districts navigated health and safety questions prompted by the coronavirus, according to the district.

Enrollment changes can have financial impacts for school districts, which receive funds on a per-student basis.

But Williams said the outlook in the coming years is “still very good” for DeKalb.

He anticipates enrollment to eventually rebound.

About the Author

ajc.com

Cassidy Alexander
Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta Public Schools to push back meetings on facilities master plan
DeKalb school district unveils long-term plan to address overcrowding
Cobb school board’s majority Republicans prevail on district maps
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top