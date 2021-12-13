DeKalb school district unveils long-term plan to address overcrowding

Explore More news about DeKalb schools

The draft showed how the district intends to spend its just-renewed education special purpose local option sales tax (E-SPLOST). The tax is expected to bring in almost $743 million to pay for capital improvements in the district. Residents approved the tax in November for the sixth time with 81% of the votes, despite not knowing specifically which projects it would fund.

There was no project list because the pandemic pushed the usual assessment and planning process back, explained Hans Williams, the district’s director of planning and E-SPLOST programming.

“It was not possible to put out a project list that the district could stand behind and say, ‘Yes, we commit to every single one of these projects,’” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was too much of a possibility of committing to something that we ended up ultimately not moving forward with.”

District staff and an outside firm have been assessing the needs and gathering public input for months. The public is invited to weigh in again at a virtual meeting on the district’s website at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The final draft will be presented to the school board in January.

Under the plan, the district would complete construction projects at the following facilities by 2025: Cross Keys High, Cross Keys Middle, Idlewood Elementary, Jolly Elementary, Sequoyah High, Sequoyah Middle and Stoneview Elementary, as well as the consolidated Cary Reynolds and Dresden elementary schools. Austin Elementary, Dunwoody-Chamblee Elementary and Smoke Rise Elementary would be converted into K-8 schools. The plan also calls for creating a career academy at McNair High, a cyber technology academy at Towers High and a Flex Academy.

“Nothing’s going to happen tomorrow,” said Barbara Crum, with Perkins and Will Architects, which is part of the team working on the plan. “This is long term.”