Employees in Cobb County School District to receive $2,000 bonuses

Employees in the Cobb County School District will receive a $2,000 bonus, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recently announced. (AJC file photo)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Employees in the Cobb County School District will receive a $2,000 bonus, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recently announced.

Cobb is using federal pandemic aid to offer the compensation to permanent full-time and part-time employees, who will receive the bonus in April.

Gov. Brian Kemp previous approved a midyear budget with $2,000 bonuses for some school employees, including teachers.

“The intent of the bonus was to recognize educators who have gone above and beyond, obviously, during the pandemic,” Ragsdale told the Board of Education on Thursday. “So we felt that it was appropriate to go ahead and expand that to all permanent staff.”

Earlier this year, the Cobb County School District offered two retention bonuses to bus drivers and two to food service workers.

About the Author

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Featured
