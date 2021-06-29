Emory University to rename buildings to address ‘legacy of racism’

Emory will also develop plans for twin memorials for its Atlanta and Oxford campuses to honor the labor of enslaved individuals who helped build the university.

Additionally, Emory said it will explore the adoption of an official land acknowledgment statement to recognize the university’s location on the homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

“By understanding our history and expanding the Emory story to include voices, perspectives, and contributions that were overlooked or silenced, we are creating a deeper understanding of who we are and all we can achieve as a university,” Fenves said in the email.

The recommendations came from groups of faculty, staff, students, trustees, and alumni created last year to review ways to address the university’s history. Emory, like many colleges and universities across the country, created committees to review its diversity and inclusion efforts in response to nationwide social justice protests. Emory, with about 15,000 students, is the largest private university in Georgia and consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top schools.

Emory earlier this month held a Juneteenth ceremony in which it apologized to a Black medical school applicant who was denied admission in 1959 because of his race.

Please return to www.ajc.com for updates.