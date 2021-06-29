Emory University to rename buildings to address ‘legacy of racism’

Emory University leaders announced Monday they will rename some buildings on its campuses as part of an ongoing effort to reconcile with what it describes as “a legacy of racism, disenfranchisement, and dispossession.”
The university will rename Language Hall on its Oxford College in Newton County in honor of Horace J. Johnson Jr., who helped integrate the county’s public school system as a fourth grader in the late 1960s and became the first Black Superior Court judge to serve in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit (comprised of Newton and Walton counties) in 2002. Johnson died last year.
Emory’s Longstreet-Means residence hall will be renamed Eagle Hall. Augustus Baldwin Longstreet, president of Emory College from 1839 to 1848, opposed abolition and strongly defended slavery and secession.
“It is inappropriate for his name to continue to be memorialized in a place of honor on our campus,” Emory University President Gregory Fenves said in an email to its campus community.
Emory will also develop plans for twin memorials for its Atlanta and Oxford campuses to honor the labor of enslaved individuals who helped build the university.
Additionally, Emory said it will explore the adoption of an official land acknowledgment statement to recognize the university’s location on the homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
“By understanding our history and expanding the Emory story to include voices, perspectives, and contributions that were overlooked or silenced, we are creating a deeper understanding of who we are and all we can achieve as a university,” Fenves said in the email.
The recommendations came from groups of faculty, staff, students, trustees, and alumni created last year to review ways to address the university’s history. Emory, like many colleges and universities across the country, created committees to review its diversity and inclusion efforts in response to nationwide social justice protests. Emory, with about 15,000 students, is the largest private university in Georgia and consistently ranks as one of the nation’s top schools.
Emory earlier this month held a Juneteenth ceremony in which it apologized to a Black medical school applicant who was denied admission in 1959 because of his race.
