Emory University suspends Muslim religious life scholar

In the video, Vaid allegedly said that Hamas “has been a humanitarian organization” that’s “been giving money to widows and... sending children to school and building hospitals.” He also allegedly said that “every single Israeli is obligated to serve” in the Israel Defense Forces and “therefore then you are a military target.”

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Emory said it “is aware of allegations surrounding deeply concerning comments that appear to be made by an individual who provides services to the Emory community in an at-will, non-salaried role. This individual was suspended beginning on Wednesday, July 3 while an internal review is conducted.”

Vaid could not be immediately reached for comment.

Accuracy in Media said it was deploying a mobile billboard Wednesday to drive around the Emory campus and call attention to the Vaid situation. It’s a tactic the organization has used before at campuses across the nation “to fight antisemitism.”

Emory has been embroiled in controversy on such topics since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Last fall, Emory placed an assistant professor on leave, citing “antisemitic comments” posted to a private social media account. Emory later confirmed that it no longer employs the professor, a Palestinian American doctor, but declined to answer questions about the results of its internal investigation into what it said was a personnel matter.

In late April, 23 people were arrested, including 15 students, amid pro-Palestinian protests on campus. Emory’s handling of that incident sparked outcry from some students and faculty and led to several no-confidence resolutions of President Gregory Fenves. The university has hired an Atlanta attorney to review its actions during the protest.

Also this spring, civil rights groups filed a federal complaint accusing Emory of allowing anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab and Islamophobic discrimination.